Police to seek custody of Ballia shooting accused, invoke NSA, Gangsters Act

Police said they need Dheerendra Pratap Singh’s custody to interrogate him to unravel the conspiracy behind murder and recover the weapon used in the shooting.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 07:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Dheerendra Pratap Singh, accused of shooting a man dead in Ballia last week was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Monday.
The Uttar Pradesh police will file an application in a court on Tuesday and seek police custody remand (PCR) of the Ballia shootout main accused Dheerendra Pratap Singh for a week in order to interrogate him and ensure recovery of the weapon used in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The police are also planning to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act against him.

“We are preparing to take the main accused Dheerendra Pratap Singh in police custody for a week. He will be interrogated in order that the conspiracy behind the incident may be exposed and the weapon used in the incident may be recovered,” deputy inspector general of police (Azamgarh range) Subhash Chandra Dubey said.

“We will ensure that the weapon used in the incident is recovered,” the DIG said.

On Monday, the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Ballia remanded Dheerendra Pratap Singh in judicial custody for 14 days.

Dubey interrogated Singh for about an hour on Monday. The police said that during the interrogation, Singh revealed that he fled the scene after the incident. He panicked after the incident and visited different places to avoid arrest, the police quoted him as saying.

Dubey said that the accused claimed that he lived in Lucknow for two days but gave elusive answers about the weapon. The officer also said that the accused made a false claim that his nephew Golu suffered bullet injuries and later died. The DIG said no such thing happened.

Dubey also said the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against him and if he acquired any property illegally, it will be seized under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.

