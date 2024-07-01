Policeman stabs wife to death to prevent her from filing complaint against him

A 48-year-old head constable on Monday allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside the office of the police superintendent in Karnataka’s Hassan to prevent her from filing a complaint against him. Police said Lokanath followed Mamata S, 40, on his motorcycle and attacked her before she could make her way into the office. The family of the couple said they often quarrelled. Lokanath allegedly stabbed Mamata in the stomach and the chest. (HT PHOTO)

Police superintendent Mohammed Sujeetha said Loknath and Mamata, who had been married since 2007 and had two children, quarrelled at home before she left saying she was going to lodge a complaint. “It was then that Loknath followed her and stabbed her.”

Lokanath allegedly stabbed Mamata in the stomach and the chest before she ran into the office of the police superintendent.

“After the attack, Mamata came inside for protection. Our guards immediately took her to the hospital and tried to catch Loknath, who fled the scene on his motorcycle. He was arrested by Monday afternoon,” said Sujeetha.

She added there were no previous First Information Reports (FIRs) or non-cognisable reports filed regarding the couple’s disputes. “We are investigating the matter based on the complaint received and checking with the family if anyone has previously reported any abuse.”

Sujeetha said the couple’s family claimed they had family disputes. “It is suspected that the issue was because of some land dispute. We are investigating the matter based on the complaint received...”

Investigators said two policemen rushed to Mamata’s help while others prevented Lokanath from attacking her again. Mamata’s father, Shamanna, said they would suffer but Lokanath should not come out of jail.

The murder case was one of the first filed in Karnataka under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code on Monday.