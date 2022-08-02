‘Political hatred and revenge’: Congress slams ED raids in National Herald case

The Congress party on Tuesday came down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for conducting raids in around 14 locations in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, including at the publishing unit’s premises in Delhi and those linked with Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

“This is the first time in independent India that the government is acting upon political hatred and revenge… This is absolute rock bottom for Indian politics to set petty personal scores and to intimidate India’s opposition,” party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told the media, adding that the Congress will not allow the government to ‘distract people’ from issues such as price rise and unemployment, and will continue to fight inside and outside Parliament.

According to officials, ED carried out the raids to collect documentary evidence relevant to the central agency probe. The alleged corruption case was filed 10 years ago by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramaniam Swamy to look into the suspected misuse of Congress’ funds to take over AJL through Young India, which resulted in the acquisition of all immovable properties of AJL.

“This is political vendetta to ruin the image of Congress... The party will not tolerate these kinds of actions by the government,” leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, adding that the BJP-led central government wants to “suppress the voice of Congress and create fear”.

Responding to the comments made by the Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “The ED is doing its job and it is sending out a message that everyone is equal in the eyes of law… The Congress is crying foul and saying that it is a case of political vendetta, but Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi moved the honorable Supreme Court and high court, and still did not get any relief.”