From ED office in Delhi, DK Shivakumar hits back with a tweet

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:09 IST

Minutes before senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for nine days in a money laundering case on Wednesday, the party’s lead troubleshooter in Karnataka tweeted a seven-second clip, saying, “Political vendetta has become more stronger than law in India.”

A weary Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair in a waiting area while making this statement a day after his arrest on Tuesday evening. Ahead of his arrest, Shivakumar was questioned in the last 10 days by the ED in New Delhi.

Political Vendetta has become more stronger than the law in this country pic.twitter.com/Ylo7QhBkKn — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 4, 2019

Shivakumar, the key Karnataka Congress leader arrested last evening on charges of money laundering, will remain in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 13, a Delhi court ordered on Wednesday.

In another jibe at the BJP-led government, the former state minister had put out a tweet congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for succeeding in arresting him.

“I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta,” DK Shivakumar had said in a tweet.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST