Home / India News / Political violence claims two lives in West Bengal

Political violence claims two lives in West Bengal

The police have identified the two as Ashwini Manna and Sudhansu Jana. While Manna was a local TMC leader, Jana was a local leader of the SUCI.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: Kolkata police personnel.
File photo: Kolkata police personnel. (ANI)
         

At least two people were killed in a clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) at Baruipur near Kolkata on Saturday.

The police have identified the two as Ashwini Manna and Sudhansu Jana. While Manna was a local TMC leader, Jana was a local leader of the SUCI.

Locals said that crude bombs were hurled. Several houses were ransacked and set on fire. A few vehicles were also damaged and set ablaze.

“Some persons have been detained. An investigation is going on,” said a senior police official.

A large police contingent was deployed to bring the situation under control.

While Saukat Molla, a leader of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing, said that SUCI supporters had murdered Manna, SUCI leader Tarun Naskar said that Manna and his men were lynched by the locals.

