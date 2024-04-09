Politicos hold no-holds-barred campaigns as Telugu states gear up for crucial polls

Decency and decorum have gone for a toss during the ongoing electioneering in the Telugu states, as political leaders have been using choicest epithets and derogatory comments against their political rivals. In Telangana, too, such abusive and derogatory words are being frequently used by political leaders belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress (AP)

In Andhra Pradesh, both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have lodged complaints against each other with the Election Commission over the alleged derogatory comments made by each other during the election campaigns.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

YSRCP Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been addressing a series of public rallies as part of his bus yatra in the name of “Memanthaa Siddham” (We all are ready), has been attacking his bete noire TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu using harsh words.

At a rally in Rayalaseema on April 3, Jagan described Naidu as “Chandramukhi” (a character in the famous Rajinikanth-starrer South Indian film, which scares everybody) and a “blood sucker.” “This Chandramukhi is out again on the streets. The time has come to send this man packing into the box before he sucks the blood of us,” he said.

Jagan also compared Naidu with ‘Pasupathi,’ a devil character in Telugu movie Arundathi which comes alive after being dormant in the samadhi for several decades and tries to kill the heroine and others. “Like Pasupathi of Arundathi fame was out to suck the blood of the people, this ‘Pasupu Pathi’ (Yellow leader), will devour you,” he said.

The chief minister also used the words ‘habitual offender’ and even ‘murderer’ for allegedly causing the death of pensioners by opposing the village volunteers.

At the Sunday’s meeting Darsi in Prakasam district, Jagan went a step ahead and described Naidu as a “sadist” who doesn’t tolerate welfare schemes being delivered by his government to the doorsteps of the common man.

At the same time, Naidu has used alleged derogatory comments against Jagan during his speeches at public rallies held in various places like Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla. He, too, described Jagan as the “murderer” of the latter’s uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy five years ago.

Besides, he referred to Jagan as “monster,” “thief,” “animal” and “wicked” and also betrayer of the people’s faith.

Interestingly, the Election Commission on Sunday took serious note of both the complaints, after finding the words used by Jagan and Naidu, prima facie, a clear violation of model code of conduct.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said both the parties have been asked to give an explanation within 48 hours and based on their explanation, report would be sent. “We are awaiting the response from the respective parties,” he said.

In February, both the parties circulated videos on social media, showing distribution of packets of condoms, which had the other party’s names and symbols printed on them, kicking up a big controversy.

In Telangana, too, such abusive and derogatory words are being frequently used by political leaders belonging to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress.

On Friday, BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao went hammer and tongs at the Congress leaders during his visit to drought-hit areas of Karimnagar. He called them “sons of bitches,” “mad dogs,” “idiots” “lathkors” (cheap fellows) and “loafers,” who have absolutely no knowledge of ground realities and capacity to rule the state.

Reacting strongly to KCR’s comments, state Congress committee president and chief minister A Revanth Reddy said at the public rally held at Tukkuguda on Saturday that the Congress would pull down KCR’s loin cloth and expose him naked, if the latter continued to make abusive comments. “We shall construct a double bedroom house within Cherlapalli prison for KCR and his family to stay soon,” he warned.