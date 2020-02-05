Politics on Ram temple should end, says Oppn

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday called for an end to politics over Lord Ram and said the government was going ahead with the Supreme Court-mandated process for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya while responding to the Union Cabinet approval for the formation of a trust to oversee it.

The Cabinet approved the formation in line with the Supreme Court’s three-month deadline set in November when it awarded a disputed plot of land in the holy city to Hindu claimants, who believe the site marks the birthplace of Lord Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision in Parliament’s lower House or Lok Sabha three months after the court directed the government to form the trust before February 9.

“The Supreme Court had laid out all the instructions for the government to follow. The government is simply following the Supreme Court’s instructions. The day the Supreme Court verdict came out, the Congress had respected it and welcomed it,” said Congress spokesman Gaurav Gogoi. He added the decision was an outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“...the government is going ahead and constructing [the temple]... they should do so; it is their duty. But I only hope the politics over Lord Ram should end,” said Gogoi. He added seeking votes on Lord Ram’s behalf should end as it is a matter of faith. “If people want to practise their faith, they will go to the newly-constructed Ram temple. We do not need the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] to tell us and preach about religion. We have our own gods, own temples, own monasteries. We practise faith much better than the BJP practices,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi accused the BJP of practising “fake nationalism” and added it has “fake love” for religion, especially the Hindu religion.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is up against the BJP and in the middle of a bitter campaign for assembly elections on Saturday, welcomed the Centre’s move saying there is no right time for “good work”.

The announcement for the formation of the trust came three days ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

“Some people are asking about the timing. There is no right time for good work. Let us make announcements for good work. I want them to make more announcements today as well as tomorrow and there is no problem,” he said when asked whether the BJP-led Centre announced the move keeping in mind the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who ended a decades-long alliance with the BJP to form the government with the help of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in last year, congratulated Modi over the Union Cabinet’s approval for the formation of the trust.

Thackeray said the apex court had given a historic decision on the temple’s construction.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray hoped the process to construct the temple would be expedited. “The central Cabinet has given the go-ahead to form ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirtha Kshetra’ assigned in the task building of the Ram Mandir. We thus, expect the process of building the Ram Mandir to be expedited and we wholeheartedly applaud the decision of the entire Cabinet,” he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party state spokesperson and former UP minister, Rajendra Chaudhary said, “...The trust had to be made as per the SC order. So today’s announcement is procedural. All this must go as procedure and no political advantages or use should be derived out it.”

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, “The decision to include at least one member of Dalit community in the Ram temple trust showcases the government’s focus on Hindutva ideology of social harmony. The decision would also strengthen the unity of the country. Also the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to allot 5 acres of land to Sunni Wakf Board for mosque is welcoming as well.”