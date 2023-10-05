Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh notifies 35% quota for women in govt jobs

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a notification for providing 35 per cent reservation for women in recruitment, barring the forest department. The government has introduced an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to provide 35 per cent reservation for women in the poll-bound state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an event to transfer installments of Ladli Behna Yojana and inauguration of various development works, in Burhanpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.(PTI)

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise,” the notification reads.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced that 35 per cent of vacancies in police and other government jobs will be filled by women. He said that the government will reserve 50 per cent of teaching posts for women.

Chouhan has also announced to advance the transfer of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the “Ladli Bahna Yojana” – the BJP government's flagship welfare scheme for women – for the month of October, saying the assembly polls schedule may be announced soon. Under the scheme, the state government provides ₹1,250 per month to every beneficiary.

“I transfer the amount on the 10th (of every month), but I am transferring it in the accounts tomorrow (Wednesday) itself… because elections will be announced and we cannot do this during the time of polls (due to imposition of model code of conduct),” Chouhan said.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end. With women voters emerging as a decisive segment in recent times, the announcements are seen as major outreach by the incumbent BJP government.

