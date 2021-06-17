Pollution certificates to become uniform for all vehicles across nation

Pollution certificates of all vehicles will be of a common format from now on, the ministry of road transport and highways has said. The common format for all the pollution under control (PUC) certificates has also been notified by the ministry.

The PUC form will also have the QR code printed on it, which will have complete details of the PUC centre, vehicle owner name, the status of emission etc.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a notification dated 14th June, 2021 for a common format of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," a statement by the ministry read on Thursday.

The new PUC certificate will have the vehicle owner's name, mobile number, address, engine number and chassis number, however, only the last four digits will be visible and other digits will be masked.

"The owner’s mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee," according to the statement.

For the first time, a rejection slip is also being introduced. A common format of rejection slip will be provided to vehicle owners if the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the emission norms, the ministry said.

The slip can be used to get the vehicle serviced if the PUCC centre device is not working when tested at another centre.

If the enforcement officer has reason to believe that a vehicle is not complying with the provisions of Emission standards, the officer may communicate in writing or via electronic mode to direct the drive or any person in charge of the vehicle to submit the automobile for test in any authorized Pollution Under Control (PUC) testing stations, the statement read.

"If the driver or person in charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle for compliance or the vehicle fails to comply, the owner of the vehicle shall be liable for payment of penalty," the ministry said.

In case the owner fails to comply with this, the registering authority will, for reasons to be recorded in writing, suspend any permit granted and the certificate of registration of the vehicle, until the time a valid PUC certificate is generated.

Emphasizing on compliance, the ministry said, the enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles.