Pongal reflects spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the festival of Pongal reflects the national spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as he conveyed his wishes to all the citizens for the ongoing festive period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Pongal celebrations at Union minister L Murugarn’s residence in New Delhi (Twitter Photo)

PM took part in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union minister of state L Murugan in New Delhi and said that this feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

“As the Pongal stream flows from every house in Tamil Nadu, I wish for the flow of happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life,” the PM said while addressing the occasion.

Modi thanked the Union minister for the invitation and called on everyone to rededicate themselves to the resolution of strengthening the unity of the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

“The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energise the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity,” he said.

The PM also highlighted the role of citizens, businessmen, and good crops in nation-buildin and underlined the connections to farmers and crops in every festival in India.

Recalling one of his speeches that dwelt on the connection between millets and Tamil traditions, Modi said, “I remember, the last time I highlighted how our millets are connected to Tamil traditions…I’m happy that there is a new awareness about the superfood Shri Anna (“millets”) in India and the world and many youth have taken up ventures on millets.”

More than 30 million farmers engaging in millet farming have benefited from millet promotion, the PM said.

Drawing a comparison between the diversity of India and Kolam, a decorative art drawn using rice flour usually, the PM said that when every corner of the country connects emotionally with each other, the nation’s strength appears in a new form.

The PM also noted the Lohri celebrations taking place on Saturday, the festive occasion of Makar Uttarayan on Sunday, Makar Sankranti on Monday, and the upcoming festivities of Magh Bihu in Assam, and conveyed his wishes to all citizens in the country.

Pongal also referred to as Thai Pongal, is a four-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils.