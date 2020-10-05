e-paper
Home / India News / Ransomware attackers threaten to sell narcotics on Pooja Bedi’s e-commerce website

Ransomware attackers threaten to sell narcotics on Pooja Bedi’s e-commerce website

In her complaint, Pooja Bedi said that the attackers have threatened to use her site to sell narcotic drugs if she doesn’t pay up.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:45 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Pooja Bedi said attackers demanded an undisclosed sum of money in order to restore her access to her company’s e-commerce website
Pooja Bedi said attackers demanded an undisclosed sum of money in order to restore her access to her company’s e-commerce website (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Television and film personality Pooja Bedi became a victim of a ransomware attack with the attackers demanding she pay off an undisclosed sum in order to restore her access to her company’s e-commerce website “happysoul.in.”

According to a complaint she has filed with the Goa Police, the actress who lives and works from Goa along with her husband, said that the attackers have threatened to use her site to sell narcotic drugs if she doesn’t pay up.

“Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don’t pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered [an] FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm,” the actress said in a tweet.

A complaint has been registered with the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police.

In a separate tweet, the actress revealed that it wasn’t the first time that her site was the target of attacks.

Bedi earlier was in the news after in a series of social media posts had complained about the quarantine facilities in Goa that she had to undergo after she entered the state during the lockdown at a time when the state was only allowing for those with a registered address in Goa to enter the state.

