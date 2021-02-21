Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Poor cellular network forced Madhya Pradesh’s minister of the state of public health engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav to climb on a giant wheel daily for three hours to talk to people over mobile phone for none days in a row.
The matter came to light on Sunday when a photo of the minister Yadav sitting on a giant wheel and speaking on a mobile phone went viral on social media.
The minister was in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district for the past nine days where a 'Bhagwad Katha' (recitation of holy scripture) programme was being conducted amid a fair that had a 50-foot giant wheel as one its attractions. Due to poor cellular network, Yadav used to sit in the giant wheel to catch mobile phone signals. The minister used to spend three hours daily on the giant wheel to talk to people.
“I didn’t want to disconnect with the world, so I used the giant wheel to catch the signal,” Yadav told reporters.
Soon after the minister’s photograph went viral, the opposition took a swipe jibe at BJP government at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “Prime minister of India is talking about digital India campaign and in MP the minister himself exposed the condition of the poor cellular network. The governments only talk about the digital India campaign, but they don’t want to do any work to reduce black spots in the state.”
Ashok Nagar district collector Abhay Verma said they held a meeting with cellular phone companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
