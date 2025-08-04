'Poora khol diye...': Owaisi's shoutout to Siraj after India's stunning Test win at Oval

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday gave a shoutout to Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj, after India's victory in the fifth test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Owaisi called Siraj a "winner" in his post on X.(PTI)

“Always a winner@mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!” Owaisi posted on X alongside a video of Siraj's celebration.

India registered clinched a stunning victory by six runs at The Oval on Monday to win their second test and level the series.

Siraj was critical to India's win in the match, striking thrice in the period of one hour to complete the 5th five-wicket haul of his test career. The pacer, who was declared the Man of the Match in the final test, took 23 wickets in total in the five-match series.

Siraj hails from Hyderabad, Telangana, while Owaisi is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the same Lok Sabha constituency.