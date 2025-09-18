Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pope Leo XIV blesses PM Modi for long life on his birthday

ANI |
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 12:56 am IST

Pope Leo XIV blessed PM Modi during a meeting with the IMF delegation, which was led by Indian Parliamentarian Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Pope Leo XIV met with the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) delegation at the Papal Audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City and blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long life and good health.

Pope Leo XIV blessed the portrait of PM Modi, on the Indian leader's 75th birthday. (Reuters)
Pope Leo XIV blessed the portrait of PM Modi, on the Indian leader's 75th birthday. (Reuters)

During the meeting with the IMF delegation, which was led by Indian Parliamentarian Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament & former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation Prof Himani Sood, Pope Leo XIV blessed the portrait of PM Modi.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu presented a book 'Heart to Heart: Reverence of Saga' which portrays the story of the special relationship of PM Narendra Modi with the Sikh community.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi's birthday.

Earlier today, the WHO chief also extended wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

He wrote on X, “Happy 75th birthday, Prime Minister @narendramodi! Wishing you all the best. I am impressed by your leadership in action. Even on your special day, you are marking it with the launch of an important initiative to promote and protect women's health in #India. ”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi.

UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wished PM Modi health and happiness, and success in advancing India's progress.

He said, “Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India's progress and the prosperity of its people.”

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pope Leo XIV blesses PM Modi for long life on his birthday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On