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Poster war between Shiv Sena factions on foundation day amid split buzz in Team Uddhav

Posters and banners put up by both the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:41 am IST
ANI |
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Maharashtra's political landscape remained abuzz on Friday as both factions of the Shiv Sena celebrated the party's foundation day separately amid heightened speculation over the alleged "Operation Tiger" and reports of possible defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger".(Praful Gangurde via HT/ANI)

Posters and banners put up by both the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray, dominated key locations in Mumbai, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, reflecting the continuing political rivalry between the two factions that emerged following the split in 2022.

The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger", a term being used to describe the speculation that several Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may join the ruling alliance.

As both camps seek to assert their political strength and legacy on the party's foundation day, the developments surrounding the reported "Operation Tiger" are expected to keep Maharashtra politics in focus in the coming days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
shiv sena eknath shinde uddhav thackrey maharashtra
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