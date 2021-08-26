Posters slam AMU V-C for condoling former CM’s death

Agra: Posters against Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Tariq Mansoor for condoling the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh appeared on the varsity campus, prompting the state government to warn of strict action against those with “Talibani thinking” after getting the matter probed.

The posters, which appeared on Monday night, were later removed from the campus and strict vigilance was maintained to ensure they do not reappear, a college official familiar with the matter said.

“Around 10 pm on Monday, a few posters were found pasted on the notice board near the mosque premises within the varsity campus. Some posters were found lying on the ground. These posters were removed. A search was also held to trace similar posters elsewhere in the campus but nothing was found,” Prof Wasim Ali, proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, said.

“A team led by two assistant proctors kept vigil and no posters were found after that. These posters were in English but not signed. No individual or group owned responsibility for them. We have launched an inquiry into the matter,” Ali added.

According to the official cited above, the posters claimed that the VC hurt religious sentiments by condoling the death of Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. Singh had resigned that same evening.

The former chief minister passed away in Lucknow on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

One poster said that Mansoor’s words condoling the passing of Singh were “ not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU”. It went on to blame Singh for the “demolition of Babri Masjid”. The posters were attributed to “Students of Aligarh Muslim University” .

Taking note of the developments, state minister Mohsin Raza said the VC acted as per “our culture” and the posters were an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

“If some persons of Talibani soch (thinking) are there, we will also treat them accordingly,” he said, adding that the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken to set an example for others.

“This is a university of Hindustan. The Taliban (Afghanistan’s militia group) is not here. This is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere,” the minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, added.

In his condolence message, the VC on Sunday said: “Shri Kalyan Singh played an important role in the public life of the country and development of Uttar Pradesh. May his soul rest in peace and Almighty God give solace and strength to his family to bear this great loss.”

Singh was among 32 people, along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, who were acquitted by a special CBI court in the Babri demolition case in September last year.

(With PTI inputs)