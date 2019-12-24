Poured glue in eyes before knifing him: Sexually abused Chennai girl’s grisly revenge

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:45 IST

A 24-year-old Chennai woman was arrested for murdering her classmate’s 59-year old father who used to demand sexual favours and was blackmailing her, said city police. The case was cracked within a day with the help of a CCTV camera footage of the accused running away from the murder spot with her clothes smeared in blood.

The body of the camphor vendor, M Sekar, a resident of Sathangadu in Thiruvottiyur locality of Chennai was found in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Tuesday at New Washermanpet area in the northern parts of the city with neck injuries and glue on his face. Sekar’s two-wheeler was also found parked near his body.

A scan of CCTV cameras in the area showed a woman running on Ammani Amman Scheme Road (AAS Road) in New Washermanpet, right behind the spot where Sekar’s body was discovered.

“It was clear that the woman was the culprit as she was wearing a Churidar with bloodstains. We later found out that the woman was a friend of the deceased man’s daughter,” said an inquiry officer.

During the inquiry, the accused told the police that she used to visit Sekar’s house regularly to meet his daughter, who had studied with her at a local college. She said Sekar took advantage of her friendship with his daughter to harass her and demand sexual favours. He even started blackmailing her to not get married using some intimate videos recently, said police.

“Therefore, the accused decided to eliminate Sekar. She asked him to meet her at a private place on Monday night. At her request, Sekar visited the AAS Road in New Washermanpet,” said the police officer.

The accused poured an adhesive in Sekar’s eyes and mouth on the pretext of giving him a surprise and then stabbed him in the neck, added the police officer.

She ran away from the spot after confirming Sekar had died but her escape was caught in a CCTV camera installed on the AAS road.

Police has booked the accused for murder after recovering her blood-stained clothes and the murder weapon. She has been remanded to judicial custody, added the police source.

Sekar’s body has been sent to Stanley Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.