‘PR exposed on camera’: BJP alleges Congress paying influencers 25k to attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of paying social media influencers ₹25,000 to attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' programme in Pune which is scheduled on August 22.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (in picture) will be in Pune on August 22 for the ‘Chhatron ki Gunj’ event, a youth-centric outreach programme for issues related to exam irregularities. (PTI)

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The BJP shared a video on Friday claiming it shows a phone conversation between a social media influencer with a worker of the Congress party who asks her to attend the event and highlight it on her social media handle. The person on the other side of the phone can be heard telling the social media influencer, whose identity is not known, that she will be paid ₹25,000 which will also cover her travel expenses, to attend the event in Pune.

Though the caller, who identifies himself as ‘Shantanu’, does not explicitly mention Rahul Gandhi, 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' programme or any other identifier of the event, he can be heard telling the social media influencer that the event will take place on “22nd” and that she can upload the content related to it later that day or the next day.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even public support has to be bought for Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP wrote in a post on X as it shared the purported video clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even public support has to be bought for Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP wrote in a post on X as it shared the purported video clip. {{/usCountry}}

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“Look at this video. Influencers are being offered ₹25,000 just to attend his Pune event. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is so weak that even event attendance needs to be paid for. Yet, he questions EVMs whenever he loses,” it said.

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Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Gunj in Pune

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student outreach initiative "Chhatron Ki Gunj" is scheduled for August 22 at the SSPMS College Ground in Pune. The upcoming event, specifically focused on providing a platform for young women, is expected to draw a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 attendees between 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

While granting permission for the event, Pune Police set a list of conditions to maintain public order and security.

Some of the dorectives include prohibition on displaying of provocative images, banners, or portraits. The police noted that the event's organisers will bear complete legal responsibility if any untoward incident triggers a law and order disruption.

"Objectionable images, portraits, or banners must not be displayed during the program; additionally, if any untoward incident takes place leading to a law and order issue, the entire responsibility will lie on the organisers," the police directive stated.

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Attendance must not exceed the venue's maximum capacity. The organisers are required to set up at least four separate entry and exit gates and establish distinct seating areas for men and women.

Entry points must feature enclosed spaces for frisking female attendees, staffed exclusively by female security personnel. Male volunteers are strictly barred from frisking duties, and organisers must ensure a high proportion of female volunteers to assist private security.

The stage and marquee require certified setup and a mandatory Public Works Department (PWD) fitness certificate, alongside a "D-cordon" protective barricade in front of the main stage. Fully functional day-and-night CCTV coverage across the venue is compulsory.

Drone cameras for photography or videography are completely banned, as is the use of high-intensity beam lights projected into the sky. Compliance with Airport Authority of India and CISF regulations is required.

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Proceedings must comply with Supreme Court noise level restrictions and avoid causing disruptions to residents, senior citizens, nearby schools, hospitals, or the Pune Railway Station.

Organisers must secure formal No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both the Fire and Traffic departments prior to the event.

The Pune City Police warned that non-compliance or any breach of law and order will lead to the immediate revocation of the event permit and potential legal action.