Former Nepalese PM Prachanda to visit BJP headquarters on Sunday

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Cabinet colleagues interacted with Nadda and the BJP leaders in April
Pushpa Kamal Dahal. (AFP)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 10:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is popularly known as Prachanda, will visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday to interact with the party chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The BJP in April initiated the Know BJP programme under which leaders from abroad and diplomats are invited to interact with the party leaders to acquaint them with its ideology and history. The visit of Prachanda, who heads the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), is part of the initiative.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP’s foreign cell head, said Nadda has invited Prachanda.

Prachanda will be the second top Nepalese leader to visit the BJP party headquarters since the programme began. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Cabinet colleagues interacted with Nadda and the BJP leaders in April.

“Earlier we invited diplomats in batches. We also had Prime Minister Deuba for the interaction…we are looking forward to having good relations with all the political parties in Nepal,” Chauthaiwale said.

Friday, July 15, 2022
