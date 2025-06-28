Prada breaks silence on row over 'Kolhapuri chappals' featured in 2026 collection

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has admitted that its Spring/Summer 2026 menswear line includes footwear inspired by Kolhapuri chappals. The statement comes amid growing criticism in India over the brand’s use of the traditional design without acknowledging its roots. Prada credits Kolhapuri chappals after cultural appropriation row(Representative image/HT Photo)

“Kolhapuri chappals inspiration for footwear featured in our Milan show,” the luxury fashion brand said, reported news agency PTI.

Prada’s response follows backlash on social media and concerns raised by Indian officials and artisans, who accused the brand of cultural appropriation and failing to credit the legacy and craftsmanship behind the traditional design.

The open-toe leather sandals showcased at the Milan Fashion Week closely resembled Kolhapuris — handcrafted leather footwear made by artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka for generations.

“We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship,” wrote Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, in a letter addressed to Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA).

The controversy drew further attention after BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik led a group of Kolhapuri chappal artisans to meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. They submitted a letter demanding action to protect the footwear’s GI rights and cultural importance.

Prada’s response to Maharashtra govt

In his reply, Bertelli clarified that the designs are still in the early stages and have not yet been approved for production. “Please note that, for now, the entire collection is currently at an early stage of design development and none of the pieces are confirmed to be produced or commercialized,” he said.

Bertelli added, “We are committed to responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities.”

He also said, “We would welcome the opportunity for further discussion and will set a follow-up with the relevant Prada teams.”

The response came after Gandhi objected to Prada’s June 23 Milan show, where sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals were labeled simply as “leather sandals,” with no mention of Indian influence.

In his letter to the brand, Gandhi noted, “It has come to public attention that the collection includes footwear designs that bear a close resemblance to Kolhapuri Chappals (Footwear), a traditional handcrafted leather sandal that has been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Government of India in 2019."

He added that Kolhapuri chappals are not only a symbol of Maharashtra’s cultural identity but also support the livelihoods of thousands of local artisans. “We kindly urge Prada to acknowledge the inspiration behind the design publicly, explore possibilities for collaboration or fair compensation that could benefit the artisan communities involved,” Gandhi wrote.

(With PTI inputs)