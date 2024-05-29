Prajwal Revanna files for anticipatory bail two days before speculated arrival in India

Prajwal Revanna has approached the court and filed for anticipatory bail to prevent his imminent arrest as the suspended JD(S) leader, tainted in a sex scandal, is speculated to be arriving in India on May 31. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said Prajwal would be arrested as soon as he arrived at the airport in Bengaluru. Prajwal Revanna moved anticipatory bail to prevent arrest as he is speculated to reach Bengaluru on May 31. (HT_PRINT)

Prajwal left the country soon after the second phase of the election on April 26 -- in which his constituency Hassan also voted -- sensing the imminent controversy that erupted after several videos of the MP sexually assaulting women surfaced. The Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigate the charges and approached the Centre with a request to revoke Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A month after his disappearance, Prajwal released a purported video on Monday announcing that he would join the investigation and come before the SIT on Friday, May 21 at 10 am. "I have faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will be absolved of false cases, through court," Prajwal said.

According to reports, Prajwal booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and will land in Bengaluru around midnight.

An arrest warrant has already been issued against Prajwal and hence he could be arrested at the airport itself if it is deemed necessary.

Amid major political upheaval in Karnataka over this sex scandal, which included his father's arrest, his suspension from the party etc, the ministry of external affairs acted on the state government's request and issued a show cause notice to Prajwal as to why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.

Prajwal's grandfather, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, issued a stern warning to him asking him to return to India and face probe in the special abuse allegations. "At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process," Deve Gowda said.

"I wish to also make it clear that I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members. There is no emotion in this regard in my mind whatsoever, there is only the cause of justice for those who have suffered as a result of his alleged actions and misdeeds," the former PM said.