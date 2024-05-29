 Prajwal Revanna files for anticipatory bail two days before speculated arrival in India | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prajwal Revanna files for anticipatory bail two days before speculated arrival in India

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Prajwal Revanna is speculated to reach Bengaluru in the early hours of May 31. He can be arrested at the airport.

Prajwal Revanna has approached the court and filed for anticipatory bail to prevent his imminent arrest as the suspended JD(S) leader, tainted in a sex scandal, is speculated to be arriving in India on May 31. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said Prajwal would be arrested as soon as he arrived at the airport in Bengaluru.

Prajwal Revanna moved anticipatory bail to prevent arrest as he is speculated to reach Bengaluru on May 31. (HT_PRINT)
Prajwal Revanna moved anticipatory bail to prevent arrest as he is speculated to reach Bengaluru on May 31. (HT_PRINT)

Prajwal left the country soon after the second phase of the election on April 26 -- in which his constituency Hassan also voted -- sensing the imminent controversy that erupted after several videos of the MP sexually assaulting women surfaced. The Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigate the charges and approached the Centre with a request to revoke Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A month after his disappearance, Prajwal released a purported video on Monday announcing that he would join the investigation and come before the SIT on Friday, May 21 at 10 am. "I have faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will be absolved of false cases, through court," Prajwal said.

According to reports, Prajwal booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and will land in Bengaluru around midnight.

An arrest warrant has already been issued against Prajwal and hence he could be arrested at the airport itself if it is deemed necessary.

Amid major political upheaval in Karnataka over this sex scandal, which included his father's arrest, his suspension from the party etc, the ministry of external affairs acted on the state government's request and issued a show cause notice to Prajwal as to why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.

Prajwal's grandfather, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, issued a stern warning to him asking him to return to India and face probe in the special abuse allegations. "At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process," Deve Gowda said.

"I wish to also make it clear that I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family members. There is no emotion in this regard in my mind whatsoever, there is only the cause of justice for those who have suffered as a result of his alleged actions and misdeeds," the former PM said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Prajwal Revanna files for anticipatory bail two days before speculated arrival in India
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On