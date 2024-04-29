Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’: Father HD Revanna alleges ‘conspiracy’, says won't run away

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna on Monday reacted to allegations of mass sexual harassment against his son and MP Prajwal Revanna. JDS leader HD Revanna(ANI)

Talking to media persons, HD Revanna expressed apprehensions of a ‘conspiracy’ and said that he is not someone who gets scared.

“I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away. They have released something that is 4-5 years old. Expelling him (Prajwal Revanna) from the party is left to the party high command,” HD Revanna was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has been accused of being in purported sex tapes. Thousands of pen drives allegedly containing his sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD (S) candidate.

Most of the tapes were allegedly recorded by Prajwal on his mobile phone and are said to have been shot in his house and office. As per the Karnataka police, a pen drive circulated among people in Hassan had 2,976 videos, some with a duration of a few seconds and some with a few minutes

Apart from the allegations of being part of a sex scandal, an FIR has also been filed against Prajwal and his father, Revanna, by their house help for allegedly harassing her sexually multiple times between 2019 and 2022. The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the allegations.

Prajwal Revanna claims that the videos were doctored, and left for Frankfurt on the day the Karnataka Police constituted the SIT.

On Monday, HD Revanna said that said the Karnataka government can investigate the case as they wish.

“It is their state government. Let them investigate. Prajwal was going abroad anyway. He didn't know an FIR was going to be filed against him,” he said, according to ANI.

He added: "For the last 40 years under Congress we have faced several investigations. Be it CoD or SIT. I haven't spoken to Deve Gowda on this. Action will be taken according to law."

Who is Prajwal Revanna?

Prajwal Revanna is the sitting member of Lok Sabha from Hassan in Karnataka.

He was the only JD (S) leader to win in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, a family bastion. Prajwal’s father HD Revanna, the eldest son of Deve Gowda, was minister in the cabinet led by his younger brother H D Kumaraswamy, who headed the Congress-JD (S) alliance government, in 2018-19.

Prajwal graduated as a mechanical engineer from Bangalore Institute of Technology in 2014 and was appointed JD (S) state general secretary in November 2019.