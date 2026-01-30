Prakash Raj's demand gets ‘Tukde gang’ response from BJP: What is the BIFFes row over Palestinian movies?

A row over the screening of Palestinian movies has erupted at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), with actor Prakash Raj and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going head-to-head on the issue. Actor Prakash Raj speaks during the inauguration of the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday. (PTI)

Prakash Raj, who is also the brand ambassador of the film festival, on Thursday alleged that the central government had prevented the screening of Palestinian films at the event. The actor raised the issue during the festival's opening program on January 29.

While addressing the audience, the actor first read lines from a Palestinian poem: "Wars end, leaders shake hands and leave, but the old woman waits for her son..."

The acclaimed actor reiterated that cinema and literature should focus on human stories and not be blocked by political agendas.

"The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection. However, recently, political interference has increased in both cinema and literary programs. Not allowing the screening of Palestinian films at the film festival is unacceptable. I request, and also demand, that the state government protest against such bans and take a firm stand in support of screening these films," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

What is the row? The Centre has denied clearance for four of the five Palestinian films selected for the Bengaluru International Film Festival, and it is still unclear what position the Karnataka government is taking on their screening, the Deccan Herald reported.

Prakash Raj directly appealed to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and the state government to allow Palestinian films to be screened at the film festival.

"The state government should oppose the central government's decision. The Kerala government has taken a clear stand on this issue and screened the films. "Karnataka should also show the same courage," he said.

BJP’s ‘tukde gang’ response Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan lashed out at Prakash Raj after the actor alleged that the Centre had stalled the screening of Palestinian films at the BIFFes.

Narayan strongly attacked the actor, accusing him of being part of the "Tukde gang" and calling for legal action against “such people”.

"You know how confused he is. He is from the Tukde gang. He will speak against our country. They don't speak in a responsible way. A case should be filed against such people," the BJP leader told ANI.

About the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2026 BIFF is showcasing a wide range of cinema this year, screening 60 films directed by women, more than 300 films from around the world, and over 100 award-winning movies from global film festivals.

The Bengaluru International Film Festival is being held from January 30 to February 6 at multiple venues, including Cinepolis at Lulu Mall near Majestic, Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, and the Kannada Film Artistes' Association near Makkala Koota in Chamarajpet.