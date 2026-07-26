Pralhad Joshi's first reaction after getting education ministry charge: ‘I accept this with humility'

After getting an additional charge of the education ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said he accepted the repsonsibility with "a sense of duty and humility".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said he would carry forward education reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after taking charge of the Education Ministry. (PTI)

He pledged to carry forward the government's education reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

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In his first public remarks after being entrusted with the responsibility, Joshi thanked the Prime Minister for reposing faith in him and said he would fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

"I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister," Joshi told reporters in Delhi.

Also read: Pralhad Joshi gets education ministry charge as Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation accepted

Promises to carry forward education reforms

Highlighting the Centre's work in the education sector, Joshi said the Modi government had achieved several milestones over the past 12 years. He also acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor, Dharmendra Pradhan, particularly in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

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{{^usCountry}} "In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Joshi said the reforms had helped reshape the country's education system and would continue to guide the ministry's work going forward.

"The country has made significant progress in the new education system," he added.

Also read: 'Selfless service': BJP leaders hail Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure as education minister

Joshi says he will work with dedication

The minister said he would continue working under the Prime Minister's guidance and focus on fulfilling his new responsibilities with commitment.

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"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," Joshi said.

His remarks came hours after he was assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation on the advice of PM Modi, after which Joshi was appointed as the education minister in addition to his existing portfolio.

Also read: All about Pralhad Joshi: BJP's 'blue-eyed boy' now in charge of education ministry after Pradhan quits

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Pralhad Joshi, who currently serves as the Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution and new and renewable energy, will now also oversee the education ministry. The change in leadership comes at a crucial time for the ministry, with the government indicating that work on education reforms and implementation of the National Education Policy will continue under the new arrangement.

(With inputs from ANI)