e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘His presence was a support to family’, says son Abhijit

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: ‘His presence was a support to family’, says son Abhijit

The veteran Congress leader, who died at the age of 84 on Monday, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites and the family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late Pranab Mukherjee, performs rituals during the cremation of the former president, at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of late Pranab Mukherjee, performs rituals during the cremation of the former president, at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI)
         

Bidding an emotional goodbye to his father and former president Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said on Tuesday his presence was a support to their family.

“His presence was a support for our family, we’ll miss him. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn’t do so,” Abhijit Mukherjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The veteran Congress leader, who died at the age of 84 on Monday, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites and the family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits.

Mukherjee died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease at the time of his admission. Mukherjee, India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017, later developed a lung infection.

tags
top news
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Petrol rate hiked by Rs 1.65 a litre in a fortnight, no change in diesel prices
Petrol rate hiked by Rs 1.65 a litre in a fortnight, no change in diesel prices
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In