News / India News / Pran-pratistha rituals Day 5: ‘Annadhivas’ to begin after washing sanctum santorum with Saryu water

Pran-pratistha rituals Day 5: ‘Annadhivas’ to begin after washing sanctum santorum with Saryu water

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The week-long rituals commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the consecration ceremony.

Today marks the fifth day of seven-day Vedic rituals to be followed ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya temple. On Friday, the holy fire was lit as part of the ‘Aranimantha’ by rubbing two planks of wood with the help of a cloth to begin the ‘Yagya’. The kundas (pitchers) fire will remain ‘akhand’ (continuous) until the ‘pran pratistha’.

A temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram is decorated with flowers before its grand opening on Monday in Ayodhya, India.(AP)
A temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram is decorated with flowers before its grand opening on Monday in Ayodhya, India.(AP)

The week-long rituals commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

On day 5, the sanctum santorum, where the idol of Lord Ram was installed on Thursday, will be washed with the holy water of Saryu. It will be followed by 'Vaastu shanti' and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals.

According to Vedic rituals, 'Vaastu shanti' is done to attain peace from sky, water, earth, fire and air, which have significance in the Vaastu shastra. The Vaastu shanti is practised to remove all defects that may remain from the new house even after conducting the Vaastu puja (held on January 18).

Unveiling of Ram Lalla's complete face

The idol of Lord Ram was installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, with the eyes covered with a veil.

According to a Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust member, the eyes will be uncovered on January 22 following the ‘Netronmelan’ ritual. It will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

"The basic method of 'Netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said.

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
