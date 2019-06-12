Prashant Kanojia, journalist arrested for ‘defaming’ Yogi Adityanath, walks out of jail

A day after Supreme Court ordered his immediate release, Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia, 26, was freed from Lucknow district jail in Gosaiganj area here on Wednesday evening as a local court allowed his bail on personal sureties.

Kanojia was arrested from his Delhi residence on Saturday for allegedly sharing objectionable posts against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter and Facebook on Friday.

The police on Friday night had registered an FIR against Kanojia at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for alleged objectionable comments against the chief minister and for trying to malign his image.

Senior superintendent of Lucknow Prison PN Pandey confirmed Prashant Kanojia was released from Lucknow district jail after receiving the release order from the court at around 6pm.

Earlier in the day, the court of chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in-charge Sanjay Kumar allowed Kanojia’s bail plea on two personal sureties of Rs 20,000 each in compliance with the apex court order.

The court, however, advised him to not repeat the offence for which he has been made accused and directed him to not involve himself in causing damage to any evidence or threat to any witnesses in the case.

Kanojia has also been asked to remain present in the court whenever he is called for legal proceedings and cooperate with the police investigation.

On Monday, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising justice Indira Banerjee and justice Ajay Rastogi ordered the immediate release of Kanojia. The Supreme Court mentioned that the decision to grant bail to Kanojia did not mean the court approved of his posts, but a “fundamental right” granted by the Constitution cannot be infringed upon by the state.

The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that proceedings against the journalist will continue in accordance with law, and observed that even courts have to bear the brunt of the social media.

“It is made clear that this order is not to be construed as an approval of the posts/tweets in the social media. This order is passed in view of the excessiveness of the action taken,” the bench said hearing a habeas corpus plea (through which a person can seek relief from unlawful detention) filed by Kanojia’s wife, Jagisha Arora.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 19:30 IST