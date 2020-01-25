Prashant Kishor hits out at Sushil Modi

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:09 IST

Patna: Even before the heat over former JD (U) MP Pawan Varma’s letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar questioning his decision to contest Delhi assembly polls with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could die down, another party rebel and election strategist has caused ripple in the NDA by targeting deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

Hitting out at Sushil Modi after he accused some people of being ungrateful to Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor tweeted an old video on Saturday.

Kishor tweeted, “There is no substitute to Sushil Modi in giving character certificate to people. Earlier, he used to speak on camera about Nitish Kumar, now that he has been made a deputy chief minister, he is giving a written certificate. His chronology is clear.”

Kishor’s statement came on a video posted by Sushil Modi in 2014 in which he claimed that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has the DNA of betraying people.

“Nitish is not Bihar and Bihar is not Nitish. Betraying someone is in the DNA of Nitish Kumar and it is not the DNA of Bihar. He has betrayed the mandate of people by breaking the 17-year-old alliance with the BJP. He betrayed George Fernandes, Lalu Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi,” Sushil Modi had tweeted.

Kishor’s tweet sent the sparks flying in the NDA with leaders of both parties, the BJP and the JD (U), criticising the election strategist.

“He is new to party and politics. In Bihar, what will be implemented will be decided by Nitish Kumar. You can juxtapose politics and business together. These tweets are just to keep oneself in limelight,” said JD (U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh. “Sushil Modi is our trusted friend,” he added.

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said one should not take cognizance of Kishor’s utterances. “He is creating a TRP for himself,” he said. Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand called Kishor a “political dalal.”

A couple of days back, JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar had made it clear to another dissenting leader Pavan Varma that he was free to quit the party. “Don’t look at JD(U) in the context of statements by some people. JD(U) works with determination. We have a clear stand and don’t have any confusion,” the chief minister had said.

This is not the first time Kishor had targeted Sushil Modi. In November last year, Kishor in response to Sushil Modi’s tweet had said, “It is nice to be lectured on morality by Sushil Modi, who became the Dy CM due to circumstances despite his party’s defeat in 2015 (assembly elections),” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

Modi had targeted Kishor’s seat-sharing formula by saying that “though the seat-sharing pact would be decided by the leadership of the two parties, there were those who had “joined politics without any ideology” and were making statements about “coalition dharma”.