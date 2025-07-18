Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor injured during roadshow in Bihar's Arrah, suffers rib injury

Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor sustained a rib injury during a roadshow in Arrah on Friday after leaning out of his vehicle to greet supporters, ANI reported. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore being assisted after an injury during the "Bihar Badlav" rally, in Arrah, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI)

He had reached Arrah’s Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium to address a public meeting as part of the “Badlaav Yatra”. A large crowd had gathered outside the venue, and the commotion that followed led to pushing and jostling, resulting in the injury.

Kishor was scheduled to arrive at the public meeting at 3.30 pm, but reached around 6 pm. After the injury, he reportedly experienced severe pain in his ribs and was taken to a private hospital without addressing the gathering.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)