Prashant Kishor joins BPSC aspirants' protest, urges Tejashwi to lead the agitation

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor joined students protesting against the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) exam early Sunday, urging RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a ‘tall leader’ and the Leader of Opposition, to lead the demonstrations. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor with others during his indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), over allegations of question paper leak, in Patna, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

“He (Tejashwi Yadav) is a tall leader. He is also the LoP. He should have led the protests. I have been telling them to lead the protest. We will step aside. He said that he was coming to Gandhi Maidan with five lakh people. Students (and their issues) should be talked about. Politics can happen whenever. We don't have any party banner here. We care about the agenda of the students,” the Jan Suraaj founder told reporters.

Around 1.00 am, amidst dense fog, Prashant Kishor joined the protesting students, showing solidarity with their demand to cancel the BPSC examination.

“This is not a dharna. This is the passion of the people of Bihar to better their conditions, to secure a better future. In this cold weather, some are singing and you can see people from across the board sitting here. I am tired of answering accusations. Look around, and spot the vanity van if you can. We will sleep here too,” Kishor said.

Addressing concerns about his health amid his fast unto death, Kishor said, “I will not get sick so soon. I am fine as of now. My throat is a bit irked. That's about it. The doctors have told me to sleep. Nothing serious.”

Earlier, Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the issue of BPSC protest. Speaking to ANI, he accused the independent movement of students of being politicised and said that these people joining the protest were the B team of the BJP.

“It is being completely politicised. We feel that the people of Bihar will have to recognise these people who are the BJP's 'B' team and are trying to crush this independent movement. This is highly condemnable,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's vanity van, Yadav said , “An attempt was made to end the movement. Actors sit in the vanity van and the producer and the director make them sit, we know who is the producer who the director is, and why the actor was made to sit. Everyone knows.”

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

With ANI inputs