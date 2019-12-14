Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

india

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has signed up with poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC in the assembly elections, which are due to be held early next year.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted on Saturday saying Prashant Kishor’s advocacy group will manage the poll campaign in the national capital, where the AAP won the last assembly election.

“Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on board with us,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote.

“After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty,” I-PAC also posted on its Twitter account.

Kishor, who is also the vice-president of the Janata Dal(United), was credited with the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi in the parliamentary polls in 2014.

In 2015, he was again credited with being the architect behind the victory of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-JD(U)-Congress alliance in Bihar against the BJP and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

However, his outing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh in the assembly election in 2017 did not help the Grand Old Party.

He also led Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party to a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh during the assembly polls earlier this year.

Kishor, who is currently working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress, has also reportedly worked with Shiv Sena in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls.

Kejriwal had led his party to a historic win by securing 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly during the polls in 2015.