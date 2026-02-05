Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj moves SC seeking annulment of Bihar assembly polls

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court seeking annulment of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, alleging large-scale electoral malpractice, including direct cash transfers of ₹10,000 to women voters during the subsistence of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. (PTI File)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

In its petition, Jan Suraaj has alleged that the ruling dispensation in Bihar engaged in “illegal, unconstitutional and corrupt practices” by enrolling fresh beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana and transferring ₹10,000 to an estimated 25-35 lakh women voters during the election period, in violation of the MCC and constitutional guarantees of free and fair elections.

The party has sought a declaration that the addition of beneficiaries and payment of money during the election process was illegal and contrary to Articles 14 and 21 (equality and personal liberty), Articles 112 and 202 (public expenditure through budgetary process), and Article 324 of the Constitution, which vests the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the power to ensure free and fair elections.

Jan Suraaj has also urged the court to direct the Election Commission to take action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with bribery and corrupt practices in elections. It has contended that direct benefit transfers during the election period amounted to “gratification” intended to influence voters.

Apart from cash transfers, the petition has questioned the deployment of around 1.80 lakh women beneficiaries associated with self-help groups under the state-run JEEVIKA programme at polling booths during both phases of voting, alleging that this compromised the fairness of the electoral process.

Citing these alleged violations, the party has sought a declaration that the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are null and void, along with a direction to hold fresh elections.

The petition also relies on the Supreme Court’s 2013 judgment in S Subramaniam Balaji Vs State of Tamil Nadu, which examined the issue of pre-election promises and state-funded freebies. Jan Suraaj has urged the court to direct the Election Commission to frame comprehensive guidelines on freebies, direct benefit transfer schemes and welfare measures, and to mandate a minimum cooling-off period, preferably six months, between the implementation of such schemes and the announcement of election schedules.

The challenge comes months after Jan Suraaj’s electoral debut ended in a rout. The party contested 238 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats but failed to win a single constituency. The ruling NDA alliance, led by the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), secured a sweeping victory with 202 seats.

Following the results, Kishor publicly acknowledged the party’s failure, taking personal responsibility for the outcome. However, he maintained that the election was heavily influenced by welfare promises and cash transfers. He has claimed that in each Assembly constituency, between 60,000 and 62,000 women received ₹10,000 and were promised larger financial benefits if the NDA returned to power, with government officials and JEEVIKA workers allegedly involved in conveying these assurances.