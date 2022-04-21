Prashant Kishor to hold next round of talks with Congress tomorrow: Report

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has held several meetings with the Congress top brass in the last few days, will hold the next round of discussions with the party leadership on Friday, news agency ANI has reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Prashant Kishor again meets Cong’s brass, Gehlot calls him a brand in himself

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder almost joined the grand old party last year but couldn’t as talks didn’t materialise. However, rumours of a potential Kishor-Congress union once again gathered steam after the former JD(U) leader, last Saturday, attended a meeting chaired by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Also Read | On Prashant Kishor's proposal, Congress panel to submit report in 2-3 days: Report

Addressing the media after the said meeting, KC Venugopal, who was among the attendees, said that Kishor made a ‘detailed presentation’ on a strategy for the 2024 general elections. “The plan will be studied by a group set up by the Congress chief, who will submit a report to her within a week for a final decision,” said Venugopal, the Congress’ general secretary (organisation).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Prashant Kishor made ‘detailed presentation' on 2024 polls: KC Venugopal

The second meeting between the two sides took place on April 18.

Prashant Kishor, who, in 2014, played a key role in Narendra Modi’s ascent to the prime ministerial chair, has, in recent years, seen success with regional parties such as the YSCR Congress Party (YSCRP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Also Read | Prashant Kishor likely to join Congress, final word in a week

On the other hand, Congress, the country’s oldest political party, is currently in power in only two states: Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON