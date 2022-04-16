Prashant Kishor likely to join Congress, final word in a week

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is just a step away from working with and possibly joining the Congress Party on the 2024 general elections campaign. After a three and a half hour meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other top leaders, the party for the first time spoke publicly about their deliberations with the strategist who ran winning campaigns for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal (2021), Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi (2020) and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh (2019) among others.

Reading from a statement, party’s organisation general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Prashant Kishor had given a detailed presentation about the 2024 election strategy to the Congress President and some of her senior colleagues. The plan presented by Kishor will be looked at by a small group of people led by the Congress President. That group will give a report and within a week there will be a final decision.’”

However, this may just be a formality. HT spoke to two people in the meeting who said that the 137-year-old party was reeling with the devastating electoral losses in five states and “needed Kishor much more than he needed them”.

Kishor didn’t respond to HT’s queries.

One of the persons mentioned above said that Kishor’s presentation was full of data and results of various polls. For instance, he presented the perception that was generated over rashtrawad (nationalism) as represented by the ruling party versus parivarvad (dynasty) as represented by the Congress. Kishor is believed to have also conveyed how the BJP successfully gains mileage from a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi battle and the role of the media in the entire battle for votes.

One of the key things that Kishor said that the opposition can focus on was states and regional allies. He pointed out that whether it was Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had had to fight a tough battle even though the eventual outcome was a win for them. “He told the Congress that the BJP didn’t have a strong narrative in states like West Bengal and that’s what the opposition should focus on,” said the person who attended the meeting.

The presentation also suggested focussing the fight to a limited number of parliamentary constituencies, so that the Congress’ efforts and resources were not wasted in fights which were pointless.

Since the negotiations with Prashant Kishor began in the spring of 2020, the expectations have also come down. HT learns that the party is now aiming to stay relevant and gather enough numbers so that they can claim the post of leader of the opposition. “At the moment, they are able to push all their legislation through. We should be in a position to at least provide resistance,”’ said one of the persons.

The other leaders present at the meeting were Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and Ambika Soni and Ajay Maken. In an exchange after the presentation, they asked him a range of questions about his expectations once he joined them. However, the person quoted above said that it was clear that the Gandhis had made up their mind on this issue.

Kishor’s parting shot was to tell the leaders to give his presentation some thought and that they would meet again.