Prashant Kishor made ‘detailed presentation' on 2024 polls: KC Venugopal

In a clear indication that election strategist Prashant Kishor will work with the Congress in some capacity, the party said he made a ‘detailed presentation’ on the 2024 general elections to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a high-level meeting on Saturday. “Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation on 2024 polls strategy to the Congress chief. The plan presented by him will be looked after a group set up by the Congress chief, and will submit a report to her within a week for a final decision,” said KC Venugopal, the grand old party’s general secretary (organisation), according to news agency ANI.

“Every detail will be given in a week’s time,” Venugopal further said, when questioned on what exactly Kishor’s role will be.

The Rajya Sabha MP was among those who attended the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence; also present during the interaction were Rahul Gandhi, as well as senior party leaders such as Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.

The meeting, which reportedly lasted for around four hours, took place in the backdrop of recent chatter on social media that Kishor will work with the Congress for the Gujarat assembly elections, which are likely to take place in December. In March, HT reported that he held discussions with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, though there was no official word on the said meeting. In 2020, too, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder was all set to be inducted but the plan did not materialise due to several disagreements.

The Congress has suffered a series of electoral defeats in recent years, including the 2014 and 2019 general elections to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Sonia Gandhi-led outfit currently has full governments in only two states--Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh--the same as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was formed in 2012, and has governments in Delhi and Punjab.

