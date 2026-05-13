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Prateek Yadav cause of death: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son declared dead at 5:55 am, autopsy awaited — what we know

Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 09:04 am IST
Reported by Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.

Prateek was an animal lover and worked for their welfare. (Instagam@/iamprateekyadav)

According to Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, information about Prateek Yadav’s deteriorating health was received around 5 am, following which a medical team was sent to his residence.

Prateek declared dead at 5.55 am

He was later brought to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5.55 am.

Also read | Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, dies at 38

Hospital sources said Prateek Yadav was brought to the hospital around 5.30 am. Authorities are awaiting the postmortem report as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Dr Gupta said.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

 
civil hospital lucknow mulayam singh yadav
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Prateek Yadav cause of death: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son declared dead at 5:55 am, autopsy awaited — what we know
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