Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Autopsy ordered to confirm cause of death
Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna Gupta. He stayed away from active politics and was associated with business ventures in the real estate and fitness sectors.
- 8 Mins ago‘Shocking’, says Swatantra Dev Singh on Prateek Yadav's demise
- 11 Mins agoBody sent for post mortem
- 13 Mins agoPrateek Yadav death updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son declared dead at 5:55 am, autopsy awaited — what we know
- 16 Mins agoPrateek Yadav death updates: Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences on Prateek Yadav's demise
- 22 Mins agoSP patriarch's son, Leeds-educated, gym owner, animal lover: Who was Prateek Yadav
- 29 Mins agoStayed away from active politics
- 32 Mins agoDoctors rushed to residence after health deteriorated
Prateek Yadav, the half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said doctors were rushed to his residence after information was received around 5 am about his deteriorating health. He was brought to the hospital and declared dead at 5.55 am....Read More
Hospital authorities said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem examination. According to hospital sources, Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital around 5.30 am.
Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna Gupta. He stayed away from active politics and was associated with business ventures in the real estate and fitness sectors.
He had studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and also ran an animal welfare organisation, Jeev Ashray, which worked for the rescue and care of stray dogs.
Prateek Yadav death updates: ‘Shocking’, says Swatantra Dev Singh on Prateek Yadav's demise
Prateek Yadav death updates: Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday called the demise of Prateek Yadav “shocking.”
“The news of the sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the late ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, is shocking,” he wrote in a post on X.
“I pray to God that He grants the departed soul a place at His sacred feet and bestows the bereaved family the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow.”
Prateek Yadav death updates: Body sent for post mortem
Prateek Yadav's body sent for post mortem at KGMU. Visuals from outside Post Mortem House, KGMU.
Prateek Yadav death updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son declared dead at 5:55 am, autopsy awaited — what we know
Prateek Yadav death updates: Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.
According to Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, information about Prateek Yadav’s deteriorating health was received around 5 am, following which a medical team was sent to his residence.
He was later brought to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 5.55 am.
Hospital sources said Prateek Yadav was brought to the hospital around 5.30 am. Authorities are awaiting the postmortem report as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Dr Gupta said
Prateek Yadav death updates: Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences on Prateek Yadav's demise
Prateek Yadav death updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the sudden demise of Prateek Yadav.
Taking to X, he wrote, "The sudden demise of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family..."
Prateek Yadav death updates: SP patriarch's son, Leeds-educated, gym owner, animal lover: Who was Prateek Yadav
Prateek Yadav death updates: Prateek Yadav was the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta.
-He was the half-brother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.
-Even though Prateek came from one of India's biggest political clans, he largely stayed away from politics.
-He was married to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav in 2011, with whom he later sought divorce.
Prateek Yadav death updates: Stayed away from active politics
Prateek Yadav death updates: Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna Gupta. He stayed away from active politics and was associated with business ventures in the real estate and fitness sectors. He had studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and ran a gym in Lucknow under the name “The Fitness Planet”. He was also involved in animal welfare activities through an organisation named Jeev Ashray, which worked for the rescue and care of stray dogs.
Prateek Yadav death updates: Doctors rushed to residence after health deteriorated
Prateek Yadav death updates: Prateek Yadav, the half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said doctors were sent to his residence after information was received around 5 am about his deteriorating health. He was brought to the hospital and declared dead at 5.55 am.