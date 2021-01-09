Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to begin today: All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at 10.30am on Saturday. It will be a virtual event on the theme of 'Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "This is a great opportunity to interact with the India diaspora," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
All you need to know about Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
1. Pravasi conventions are being held since 2003. Since 2015, the format has been changed and now it is held once every two years.
2. Generally, the day is celebrated on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community in India's development. In 1915, on January 9, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa.
3. The ministry of external affairs also organises Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conferences.
4. President of Suriname, a South American country, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, will be the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.
5. During this convention, select Indian diaspora members are awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, which is the highest honour conferred on an NRI (Non-resident Indian), PIO (Persons of Indian Origin), or an organisation or institution established or run NRIs or PIOs.
The last convention which was the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held from January 21 to January 23, 2019, in Varanasi with Uttar Pradesh being the partner states. Over 7,000 delegates participated in the 15th convention which also included a visit to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and participation in Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on 26 January 2019.
