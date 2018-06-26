Pravin Togadia to visit Ayodhya today for first time after launching new organisation

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday after launching Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), an organisation committed to the issues of Hindutva, a senior leader has said.

“The AHP would be committed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Article 370, gau raksha and other issues of Hindutva. To begin with, our international president Praveen Togadia would be in Lucknow on Tuesday. We all would visit Ayodhya the same day,” Manoj Singh, the newly-appointed president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, said.

Singh had given a jolt to the VHP by joining Togadia’s outfit during a programme in Delhi on Sunday. He was the organisational secretary of VHP’s Braj Prant unit and was named the national president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal by Togadia.

The AHP would work with the youth for making India an untouchability- and love jihad-free nation and train them with arms through ‘trishul diksha’, said Singh.

He also accused the VHP and the Bharatiya Janata Party of deviating from the Ram Mandir issue.

“We were promised a Hindu Rashtra when the transformation of power took place in 2014 but it hasn’t happened,” Singh, who was appointed AHP’s in-charge in Himachal Pradesh besides Braj Prant in Uttar Pradesh, said.

“We need to have the Ram Temple, a law against cow slaughter, the abolition of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, settling of Kashmiri pundits before 2019,” he added.

Togadia had quit as the international working president of the VHP in April this year after his nominee Raghav Reddy lost a key organisational poll for the post of VHP president to former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje.

The vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has periodically questioned the government’s stance on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. In January, he alleged that “some people” were plotting to kill him to silence his voice on issues such as the Ram temple.

Togadia’s frequent outbursts against the government and his pointed barbs at Modi were perceived by many in the Sangh as the reason why some in the organisation pushed for his removal.