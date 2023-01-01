Prayer meet in Gujarat in memory of Heeraben Modi, PM's mother

A prayer meeting was organised in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Sunday two days after she died. The prayer meet began at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, news agency ANI reported.

Heeraben Modi, 99, died on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was receiving treatment for age-related complications. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Informing about her demise, PM Modi posted a tweet early in the morning: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he added.

The last rites were performed at the 'Muktidham' crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar. PM Modi first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites and carried out the last rituals.

Born on 18 June 1923, Heeraben Modi's hometown was Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. She has five sons - PM Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi, and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Heeraben Modi lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)