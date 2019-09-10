‘Precious treasure’: PM Modi says in farewell message to former top aide Nripendra Misra

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his outgoing principal secretary Nripendra Misra as “a precious treasure” and a capable officer adept in conflict resolution as he bid farewell to the senior bureaucrat.

Misra, a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, had said last month he did not want to continue as the Centre’s top bureaucrat and his request was accepted by the Prime Minister. Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks and appointed former cabinet secretary PK Sinha as the officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A PMO release on Monday said the Prime Minister recalled his association with Misra in the last five years and narrated instances where the senior civil servant showed his vast experience in governance. Modi complimented Misra for his “hard-working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant.”

Modi wished him the very best for his future during the farewell function held at the Prime Minister’s residence and thanked him for his vast contributions to governance in India.

We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi. He is an officer who understands how India’s democratic system works and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch. pic.twitter.com/IRdMSIhTOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2019

The release said Misra complimented the “goal-oriented, tech-savvy and humane” vision of the Prime Minister and urged the entire government staff to work towards the aim of creating a New India.

Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India.

Misra was one of the first retired bureaucrats inducted into PMO after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won the national elections in 2014. The senior officer was given cabinet rank and the government had brought an ordinance to enable him to take the post.

After the officer conveyed his decision to step down in August, PM Modi had described Misra as “among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration”. He recalled that when he was new to Delhi in 2014, “he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable”.

“After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” he had tweeted.

The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 09:05 IST