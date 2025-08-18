Pregnant Bangladeshi woman in custody for Illegal stay, caught after hospital escape

A 21-year-old pregnant Bangladeshi woman who escaped after she was brought to JJ Hospital from jail for medical treatment has been nabbed, a police official said on Monday. The woman, who is already facing charges under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, has now been booked under section 262 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.(Representational Image/ HT Photo)

Rubina Irshad Shaikh was lodged at Byculla Women's Jail after being arrested by Navi Mumbai police earlier this month for allegedly residing illegally in India.

"On August 15, she was brought to JJ Hospital for treatment as she was reportedly unwell. She shoved a woman constable escorting her and managed to flee, taking advantage of the crowd. We examined CCTV footage and held her from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai," the official said.

The woman, who is already facing charges under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, has now been booked under section 262 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for escaping from custody, the official added.