Pregnant Odisha woman found dead in Andhra Pradesh; lover among two arrested

The body of a pregnant 22-year-old woman from Koraput, Odisha was recovered in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. She had been missing since 29 July.

Police have launched an investigation to find the missing bodies (AI-generated image)

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According to a report by India Today, the victim was identified as Albina Garada, a resident of Tunkhal village in the Koraput district. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder. They have been identified as 35-year-old Mohan Khilla, her alleged lover, and 19-year-old Milan Kuldeep for committing murder and transporting the body to Andhra Pradesh.

According to a News18 report, Albina had been in a relationship with Mohan for nearly a year, with her family learning about the relationship only after an Anganwadi health report indicated that she was around three months pregnant.

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly after her pregnancy was discovered, Meena went missing. On August 1, Mohan Khilla lodged a missing-person complaint at the Semiliguda police station. The investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after her pregnancy was discovered, Meena went missing. On August 1, Mohan Khilla lodged a missing-person complaint at the Semiliguda police station. The investigation {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police found clues suggesting that Albina may have been murdered and Mohan and Milan might be closely linked to the case. The two were subsequently detained and questioned.

Police said their interrogation yielded crucial information related to where Albina's body was buried. Acting on the leads, Semiliguda police, with assistance from Andhra Pradesh Police, launched a search operation in the Gajapathinagaram area of Vizianagaram district.

The police were able to recover partially decomposed remains, which Albina's father identified as hers, from the clothes recovered with the body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and DNA samples have been preserved to aid the investigation.

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As part of the investigation, police seized the car allegedly used to transport and dispose of the body and recovered tools suspected to have been used to dig the burial site.

Further investigation into the accused revealed that Mohan Khilla was already married twice and was having an affair with Albina. Investigators suspect that Albina was killed following a domestic dispute, after which her body was allegedly transported to Andhra Pradesh and buried with Milan’s assistance.

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Both accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.