Pregnant woman transfused with HIV positive blood, delivers baby girl

A 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was accidentally transfused with HIV positive blood in Tamil Nadu’s Sattur Government Hospital last November, has delivered a baby girl in Madurai Rajaji Government hospital (MRGH) on Thursday, MRGH sources said.

“The baby girl was born around 8 am. As we expected, it was a normal delivery. The baby girl and mother are doing well,” said Ganesan, dean, MRGH.

Since the day the issue came to the limelight, Tamil Nadu health and family welfare department had constituted a nine-member doctors’ team to treat the woman under special care.

The doctors said that the newborn baby’s HIV status will be known only after 45 days.

“As of now, the baby is doing well. We will keep monitoring both the baby and mother further. As it is a just born baby, we are not in a position to diagnosis the HIV status,” said a doctor who treated the woman.

A 19-year-old youth had donated blood at Sivakasi general hospital, but when he came to know about the HIV positive status, he asked the doctors not to transfer his blood.

However, by then the blood was transfused into the pregnant woman in November. Upset, the youth consumed poison on December 25 and died five days later.

The Madras High Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the medical negligence. Also, the national women’s commission has issued a notice to TN government.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 23:52 IST