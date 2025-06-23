Premises of government school in Yadgir become cattle shelter

The Government Kannada Lower Primary School in Parasapur village of Yadgir district is grappling with deplorable conditions as its premises have turned into a cattle shelter, drawing sharp criticism from villagers and parents who say the unhygienic surroundings are disrupting students’ learning and play. Cow in the premises of Government Kannada Lower Primary School in Parasapur village of Yadgir district (HT photo)

With no compound wall to protect the Shahapur taluk’s school property, the residents have alleged that some unknown people routinely tie their cattle inside the school grounds. As a result, the area is filled with cow dung and filth, making it difficult for students to focus on their lessons or participate in outdoor activities.

“Every day, we have to step on cow dung while entering the school. There’s no space to play. We want a clean and beautiful playground,” said a student, on condition of anonymity.

According to the parents and community members, the school lacks basic amenities, including clean drinking water and toilets. “Since private individuals are tying cattle in the school premises every day, children are facing difficulties in both studying and playing. Authorities must visit the school immediately and warn those responsible, ensuring a better atmosphere for the students,” said Venkatesh, a resident of Parasapur.

Ningappa, another villager, said the problem had even disrupted the school’s morning prayers. “Due to cattle being tied in the school premises, students are unable to conduct morning prayers properly. The education department officials should intervene immediately.”

The issue, locals insist, can be resolved by building a protective wall around the school. “There is no compound wall around the Government Kannada Lower Primary School. As a result, locals are tying cattle here. If a compound wall is constructed, this issue will be resolved,” said Venkappa Dore, a Grama Panchayat member from Parasapur.

Taking note of the complaints, officials from the education department conducted an inspection of the school on Thursday. Shahapur block education officer YS Hargi and BRC Renuka Patil visited the site and recorded statements from the school’s head teacher and members of the Biranoor Gram Panchayat.

Deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) Channabasappa Mudhol confirmed the poor condition of the school premises. “Premises of Parasapur Government School in Yadgir plagued by unhygienic conditions,” he said.

“We have written a letter to the Taluk panchayat executive officer, recommending the provision of several basic facilities including drinking water, a compound wall, and toilets for the school, in order to resolve the issues,” he added.