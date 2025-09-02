‘Prepared’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on flood situation amid Yamuna flowing above danger mark

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government and all flood-related departments are fully prepared and maintaining high alert. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“Round-the-clock monitoring is underway and this year extensive advance measures have already been implemented. The large-scale desilting of the Yamuna and its drains over the past six months has significantly strengthened flood defences. All barrage gates have been opened to ensure smooth flow, preventing any stagnation. The water is flowing out as swiftly as it enters,” said CM Gupta.

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on Monday issued two flood warnings with the peak hourly discharge crossing the 3 lakh cusecs threshold for the first time this season at Haryana’s Hathanikund barrage. Yamuna in Delhi, measured at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), was flowing at 204.87 metres at 12 PM. It was forecast to touch 206.50 metres in the next 36 to 48 hours, the latest order by the I&FC department said. Evacuation in the Yamuna floodplains begins when the water level crosses 206 metres.

The authorities have advised people in the Yamuna floodplain to move to safety as the water level of Yamuna continues to increase.