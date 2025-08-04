‘Prepared to resign 100 times if it brings Puri teen back to life’: Odisha deputy CM

Odisha deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday said she was prepared to resign 100 times if that would bring back the 15-year-old girl, who succumbed to her burn injuries last week, back to life. The deputy CM said that the Odisha government had put in all efforts to save the girl(PTI)

“I am prepared to resign 100 times if that could bring the girl back to life, but I will never accept anyone playing politics over her death," PTI news agency quoted Parida as saying.

Parida, who met the family members of the deceased on Monday, made the statement in response to the Opposition's demand for her resignation after the teen's death.

The deputy CM said that the Odisha government had put in all efforts to save the girl, who hailed from the state's Nimapara assembly constituency.

“Even medicines were purchased from outside. We tried our best to save the girl, but unfortunately, she died,” Parida said, adding that the state government stood by her family.

Parida also urged everyone to not play politics over the sensitive issue.

Teen's father said deceased was under ‘mental pressure’

It was initially alleged that the girl was kidnapped on July 19 and set ablaze on the banks of Puri district's Bhargavi River by three men. However, the teenager's father on Sunday said that his daughter had been under “mental pressure and took her life”. He further urged people to not politicise the matter.

The teenage girl, who suffered 70 per cent burns, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi the day after the incident. While she underwent at least two surgeries and skin grafting at the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday evening.

Hours after the incident, the Odisha police said that the investigation in the case was conducted with “utmost sincerity”. “The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved,” the police said in a post on X.