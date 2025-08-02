Odisha: 15-year-old girl set afire in Puri, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi, dies

Bhubaneswar: The 15-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri district who was allegedly set on fire by three unknown men on July 19 died on Saturday while receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The police have detained eight people, including the girl’s relatives, but are yet to reach any definite conclusion. (PTI)

The minor, who had suffered 75% burn injuries, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi the next day for advanced treatment.

The girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly set ablaze in Bayabar village under Balanga police limits. She had alleged that three bike-borne youths kidnapped her, rendered her unconscious, and set her on fire on the Bhargavi riverbed on July 19. The girl managed to flee the scene and took shelter at a nearby house. She was immediately admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar the same day, where police recorded her statement.

A day later, she was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi, where she underwent skin grafting as well as daily administration of immunoglobulin injections to stop the spread of infection.

Chief minister Mohan Majhi wrote on X, “The state government ensured the best possible treatment, but we are devastated by this outcome. The investigation is ongoing, and the culprits will face stringent punishment.”

Meanwhile, the probe into the case continues. The police have detained eight people, including the girl’s relatives, but are yet to reach any definite conclusion.

“The investigation into the case is now in its final stages, with the police examining thoroughly the circumstances and motive behind the incident. All legal aspects are being meticulously examined to ensure a thorough and just outcome,” a police officer said.

The death of the minor girl comes nearly two weeks after the death of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha’s Balasore district, following a self-immolation attempt over alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Fakir Mohan College.

Opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with former chief minister Naveen Patnaik calling it a “systemic failure of governance.”