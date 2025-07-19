Girl,15, set on fire by 3 men in Odisha's Puri days after Balasore student's self-immolation

A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday, an incident which comes close on the heels of the Balasore self-immolation case in which a college student set self ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. Police personnel block a road leading to the Odisha Assembly in view of the protest march of BJD workers over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore(PTI)

The 15-year-old girl was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Three miscreants set the girl on fire in Bayabar village while she was going to her friend's house, eyewitnesses cited in the report said, adding they fled the spot after the incident.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the women and child development department, confirmed the incident in an X post.

"I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl on the road and set her on fire," he wrote.

"The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," the deputy chief minister said.

Balasore self-immolation case

On July 12, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself on fire over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a teacher .

The woman, who set herself ablaze on the college campus, died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14 night.

An assistant professor was arrested over the incident.

A fact-finding team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday visited Balasore to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, observed an Odisha bandh earlier this week in protest against the death of the student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.