'What happened in 2020 was…': S Jaishankar on India-China ties

India and China have made some progress on some issues keeping in mind equal and mutual security. However, there are some which still need to be worked upon, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 (HTLS) on Thursday.

“So, I think it's in the nature of what I do that you have to keep pushing. I genuinely believe there will be a realisation, there should be a realisation that the present state of relations is not even in China's own interest,” Jaishankar said.

The EAM also made it clear that “unless there is peace and tranquillity in the border areas... unless there is an observance of agreements and no unilateral attempt to change status quo... the situation cannot be, and is not, normal”.

India-China relations are currently at an all-time low because of the dragging standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have been unable to address all the friction points along the LAC despite more than two dozen rounds of diplomatic and military talks, which resulted in the withdrawal of frontline troops from both banks of Pangong Lake, Gogra and Hot Springs.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

“Clearly, what happened in 2020 was an attempt by one party to depart from the agreement and understanding... and that is at the heart of the issue,” the EAM told HT.

On being asked if any progress was made since the skirmish, Jaishankar said, “In some senses, yes. There were multiple friction points and some dangerous military deployments but some of those issues have been worked out. There are others which still need to be worked on and it is important to persevere and keep pushing. The present state of affairs is not even in China's interest.”

